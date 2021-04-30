SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.