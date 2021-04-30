SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period.

PSK opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

