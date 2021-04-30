Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 3,028.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,028.75 ($39.57).

Several research firms have commented on SXS. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98). Also, insider Cathy Turner bought 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,994.74 ($13,058.19). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,511,102.

Spectris stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 3,254 ($42.51). 302,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The firm has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,312.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.96. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

