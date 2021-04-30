Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 9.5% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,946. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $62.26 and a one year high of $96.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87.

