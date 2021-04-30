Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Receives C$42.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cormark increased their target price on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Spin Master to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

TOY stock traded up C$0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.64. The company had a trading volume of 80,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.42. Spin Master has a one year low of C$15.01 and a one year high of C$42.35. The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 75.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

