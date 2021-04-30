Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SPR opened at $45.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.04. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

