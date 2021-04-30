Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Down to $37.15

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.15, but opened at $35.97. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $35.54, with a volume of 86,782 shares.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.63.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

