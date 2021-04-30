Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,393. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

