Spok Holdings, Inc. (SPOK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 24th

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th.

Spok stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.17. 567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,928. Spok has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $12.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.98 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $37.48 million during the quarter.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

