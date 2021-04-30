Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $262.15 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $143.01 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.86.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPOT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Pivotal Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.48.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

