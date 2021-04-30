Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $247.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a PE ratio of 393.28, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 1 year low of $61.09 and a 1 year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total value of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Square by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 33,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Square by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

