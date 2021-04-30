SSP Group’s (SSPPF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSPPF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.23. SSP Group has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.00.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

