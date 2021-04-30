St. Louis Trust Co Grows Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

St. Louis Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $131.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.48 and a 1-year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

