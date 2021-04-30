St. Louis Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,156,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,332. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $108.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

