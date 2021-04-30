St. Louis Trust Co Makes New $317,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

St. Louis Trust Co purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,887 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 189,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,275. The firm has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

