Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on STAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 532.55 ($6.96).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 519.60 ($6.79). The stock had a trading volume of 9,823,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 491.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 461.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.68. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 1.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.