Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.77.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $3.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.99. 11,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.33 and its 200-day moving average is $183.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.