Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a growth of 65.5% from the March 31st total of 353,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 3,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,682. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1319 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $4,654,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

