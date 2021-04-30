Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Starbucks stock opened at $114.63 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

