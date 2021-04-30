Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 148.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.89. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

