Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $135.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.36.

SBUX opened at $114.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.89. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

