StarterCoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 241.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded 283.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $193,661.27 and $3,891.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About StarterCoin

STAC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

