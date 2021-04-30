State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,728,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,555,000 after buying an additional 678,804 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,113,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,550,000 after purchasing an additional 174,721 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,935,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,618,000 after purchasing an additional 51,898 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,341,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,840,000 after purchasing an additional 127,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after purchasing an additional 39,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT opened at $41.00 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $847,968.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,048.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

