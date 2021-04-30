State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $482,000 Stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,847,000 after buying an additional 412,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,843,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 311,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.49 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Sidoti raised PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

PetMed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

