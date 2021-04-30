State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RRGB opened at $36.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $564.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

