State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,900 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE LL opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.