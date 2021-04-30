Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $54.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,707. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $20.97 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.55%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

