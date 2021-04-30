Stephen Davis Sells 7,850 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Stephen Davis sold 14,195 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $718,408.95.

Shares of ACAD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.56. 1,264,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,280. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $43.87. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

