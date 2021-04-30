StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,965 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 345,647 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $33.65.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $96.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.29 million. Analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,439,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $40,775,532.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jose A. Fernandez sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $49,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StepStone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.