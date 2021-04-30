STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $227.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS witnessed solid revenue growth across all three of its reporting segments in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic. Contributions from the Key Surgical buyout, elevated consumer demand and rebound in procedure volumes, along with strength in segments catering to COVID-19-related products and services, are encouraging. An increase in free cash flow despite increased capital spending instills optimism. An overall strong solvency position is also encouraging. STERIS’ third-quarter results were better-than-expected. Over the past six months, STERIS has outperformed the industry it belongs to. Yet, STERIS’ decision to not provide any financial guidance for fiscal 2021 on pandemic-led uncertainties is worrying. Stiff competition, unstable global macroeconomy and customer consolidation are other headwinds.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.80.

NYSE STE opened at $212.79 on Tuesday. STERIS has a 1 year low of $138.66 and a 1 year high of $216.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.05.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $808.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.08 million. STERIS had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other STERIS news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

