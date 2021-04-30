Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Insider Thomas X. Geisel Sells 3,974 Shares

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52.

Shares of STL stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,872,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after purchasing an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after purchasing an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.