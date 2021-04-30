stETH Market Capitalization Reaches $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. stETH’s official website is lido.fi. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

