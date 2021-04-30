Steven Madden, Ltd. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHOO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,661 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,854,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,517,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

