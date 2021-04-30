Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.61. 7,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,400. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.16 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

