Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $13,146,000. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,660. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.40 and a 12 month high of $317.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.46.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.