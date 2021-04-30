Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 578 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.74 on Friday, hitting $378.29. 30,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,683. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $361.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.98. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $386.78.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 23.25%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.86.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

