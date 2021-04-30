Stora Enso Oyj to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.17.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEOAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS SEOAY opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is 12.67%.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

