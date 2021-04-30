STR (OTCMKTS:STRI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.11

Shares of STR Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STRI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.15. STR shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,008 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11.

About STR (OTCMKTS:STRI)

STR Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a plastic and industrial materials research and development company in the United States, Spain, India, and China. The company designs, develops, and manufactures encapsulants that protect the embedded semiconductor circuits of solar panels for sale to solar module manufacturers; and multi-layer films for packaging applications, such as meat, fish, cheese, yogurt, fruit, cereals, snack foods, etc.

