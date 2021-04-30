Strs Ohio Has $22.29 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.48 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $51.21 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 134.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

