Strs Ohio Sells 41,534 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 697,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,434 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after acquiring an additional 404,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,451,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Shares of VICI opened at $31.76 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.