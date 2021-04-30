Strs Ohio Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

