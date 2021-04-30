Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,698,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 246.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,189,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,131 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Stryker by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 832,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 413,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.