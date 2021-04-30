Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $303.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SYK. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

Stryker stock opened at $263.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker has a 12 month low of $171.75 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

