Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.050-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Stryker also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.05-9.30 EPS.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $3.85 on Thursday, hitting $263.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,291. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day moving average is $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.96.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

