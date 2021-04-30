Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 1,067 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,914,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,501,137,000 after acquiring an additional 119,971 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,659,000 after acquiring an additional 733,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,024,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $937,646,000 after acquiring an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $204.41. The stock had a trading volume of 184,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $204.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

