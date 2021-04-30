Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 449 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in IQVIA by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,768. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.99. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

