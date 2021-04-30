Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 55,153 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 402,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,609,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

