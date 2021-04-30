Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Cut by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 139,546 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $20,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities stock opened at $166.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

