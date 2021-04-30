Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.920-6.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.570-1.630 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Shares of SUI stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $166.83. 609,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,340. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities has a one year low of $118.81 and a one year high of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.46.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.