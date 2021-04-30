Sunesis Advisors LLC Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sunesis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.2% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.99. The company had a trading volume of 25,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,284. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $136.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.83 and its 200-day moving average is $121.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.